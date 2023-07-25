Tuesday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at 7:10 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-10) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have come away with 26 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 8-19 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (379 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule