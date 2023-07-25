Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 91 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 379 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.424 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-10) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greinke has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.