How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Seattle Storm taking on the New York Liberty as one of five contests, is not one to miss.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty face the Seattle Storm
The Storm hope to pick up a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 16-5
- SEA Record: 4-18
- NYL Stats: 88.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- SEA Stats: 78.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -1603
- SEA Odds to Win: +875
- Total: 168.5 points
The Chicago Sky play the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces travel to face the Sky on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 9-13
- LVA Record: 21-2
- CHI Stats: 77.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LVA Stats: 93.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.9 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14
- LVA Odds to Win: -1397
- CHI Odds to Win: +775
- Total: 169 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Atlanta Dream take on the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 12-10
- PHO Record: 6-16
- ATL Stats: 85.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
- PHO Stats: 76.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (19.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -281
- PHO Odds to Win: +221
- Total: 164.5 points
The Dallas Wings take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun hit the road the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 13-9
- CON Record: 17-6
- DAL Stats: 86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- DAL Odds to Win: -141
- CON Odds to Win: +113
- Total: 167.5 points
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Los Angeles Sparks play the Indiana Fever
The Fever go on the road to face the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 7-15
- IND Record: 6-16
- LAS Stats: 78.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- IND Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -163
- IND Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 165 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.