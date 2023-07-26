In the middle round of Group C action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 1:00 AM ET, Japan will square off against Costa Rica.

You'll want to check out Fox Sports 1 for the upcoming matchup featuring Japan and Costa Rica.

How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Dunedin, New Zealand

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

Japan Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Zambia July 22 W 5-0 Away Costa Rica July 26 - Home Spain July 31 - Home

Japan's Recent Performance

Japan met Zambia in its most recent game and was victorious by a final score of 5-0. The victorious Japan side took 24 shots, outshooting by 24.

Japan got two of its goals from Hinata Miyazawa in that game versus .

Miyazawa's Women's World Cup statline through one appearance for Japan includes two goals.

In Women's World Cup so far, Mina Tanaka has one goal (through one match) and one assist.

In one Women's World Cup match, Jun Endo has registered one goal and one assist.

Japan's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Ayaka Yamashita #1

Risa Shimizu #2

Moeka Minami #3

Saki Kumagai #4

Shiori Miyake #5

Hina Sugita #6

Hinata Miyazawa #7

Hikaru Naomoto #8

Riko Ueki #9

Fuka Nagano #10

Mina Tanaka #11

Hana Takahashi #12

Jun Endo #13

Yui Hasegawa #14

Aoba Fujino #15

Honoka Hayashi #16

Kiko Seike #17

Momoko Tanaka #18

Miyabi Moriya #19

Maika Hamano #20

Chika Hirao #21

Remina Chiba #22

Rion Ishikawa #23

Costa Rica Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Spain July 21 L 3-0 Away Japan July 26 - Away Zambia July 31 - Home

Costa Rica's Recent Performance

In its last game on July 21, Costa Rica lost 3-0 to Spain. Spain outshot Costa Rica 35 to one.

In the team's scoreless effort, Melissa Herrera paced Costa Rica with one shot.

Costa Rica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster