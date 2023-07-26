The United States will play the Netherlands in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 26 at 9:00 PM ET. In their Group E openers, the United States beat Vietnam and the Netherlands also won versus Portugal.

Sportsbooks have given the United States odds of -143 to win this match, and the Netherlands is at +432 (with the draw at +257). This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

United States vs. Netherlands Game Info

United States vs. Netherlands World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams combine to score four goals per game, 1.5 more than this match's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this game's over/under.

The United States has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.

The United States has played as a moneyline favorite of -143 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

The Netherlands has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.

The Netherlands has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +432 odds on them winning this game.

United States World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Sophia Smith has piled up two goals and one assist in one match for the United States.

Lindsey Horan has scored one goal without an assist in one match for the United States in Women's World Cup.

Alex Morgan has collected one assist for the United States without scoring a goal in one match in Women's World Cup.

Netherlands World Cup Stats

In one Women's World Cup match for the Netherlands, Sherida Spitse has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (first in Women's World Cup play).

Stefanie van der Gragt has totaled one goal for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup.

United States vs. Netherlands Recent Performance

In 2022, the United States was 10-0-3 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +24. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 8-0-0 (+19 goal differential).

Last time out, the United States was victorious 3-0 against Vietnam, taking 27 shots and outshooting by 27.

Smith for two goals in the match against .

The Netherlands went 5-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and conceding 17. This year, its record is 1-0-1 against fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, one allowed).

In its last match, the Netherlands clinched a 1-0 win over Portugal on July 23, while outshooting Portugal 12 to three.

van der Gragt scored the only goal for the Netherlands on one shot.

United States Roster

Name Age Number Club Alyssa Naeher 35 1 Chicago Red Stars (United States) Ashley Sanchez 24 2 Washington Spirit (United States) Sofia Huerta 30 3 OL Reign (United States) Naomi Girma 23 4 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Kelley O'Hara 34 5 Gotham FC (United States) Lynn Williams 30 6 - Alyssa Thompson 18 7 Angel City FC (United States) Julie Ertz 31 8 Angel City FC (United States) Savannah DeMelo 25 9 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Lindsey Horan 29 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Sophia Smith 22 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Alana Cook 26 12 OL Reign (United States) Alex Morgan 34 13 - Emily Sonnett 29 14 OL Reign (United States) Megan Rapinoe 38 15 OL Reign (United States) Rose Lavelle 28 16 OL Reign (United States) Andi Sullivan 27 17 Washington Spirit (United States) Casey Murphy 27 18 North Carolina Courage (United States) Crystal Dunn 31 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Trinity Rodman 21 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Aubrey Kingsbury 31 21 Washington Spirit (United States) Kristie Mewis 32 22 Gotham FC (United States) Emily Fox 25 23 North Carolina Courage (United States)

Netherlands Roster

Name Age Number Club Daphne van Domselaar 23 1 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lynn Wilms 22 2 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Stefanie van der Gragt 30 3 FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden) Aniek Nouwen 24 4 AC Milan (Italy) Merel van Dongen 30 5 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Jill Roord 26 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lineth Beerensteyn 26 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Sherida Spitse 33 8 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Katja Snoeijs 26 9 Everton FC (England) Danielle van de Donk 31 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Lieke Martens 30 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Jill Baijings 22 12 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Renate Jansen 32 13 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Jackie Groenen 28 14 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Caitlin Dijkstra 24 15 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lize Kop 25 16 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Victoria Pelova 24 17 Arsenal WFC (England) Kerstin Casparij 22 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Wieke Kaptein 17 19 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Dominique Janssen 28 20 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Damaris Egurrola 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Esmee Brugts 19 22 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Jacintha Weimar 25 23 Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)

