The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 103 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .442. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 64 of 101 games this year (63.4%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (29.7%).

He has homered in 15 games this year (14.9%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 33 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season (45 of 101), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .253 AVG .254 .291 OBP .296 .460 SLG .426 19 XBH 20 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 49/11 10 SB 18

Guardians Pitching Rankings