Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks while batting .237.
- In 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%) Waters has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Waters has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 44 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.284
|AVG
|.192
|.354
|OBP
|.220
|.473
|SLG
|.269
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|39/3
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.74, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
