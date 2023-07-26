Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .210 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

In 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%) Isbel has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

In three games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this year, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .195 AVG .224 .225 OBP .267 .312 SLG .400 7 XBH 10 1 HR 2 8 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 21/5 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings