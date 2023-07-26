Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .215.
- Massey has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this season (35 of 75), with multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 75 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.205
|.306
|OBP
|.233
|.349
|SLG
|.339
|9
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|30/11
|K/BB
|38/4
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
