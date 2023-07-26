The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .237 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.7%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (29.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.3%).

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .234 AVG .241 .351 OBP .299 .363 SLG .391 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 66/11 0 SB 1

