Wednesday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (50-51) against the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on July 26.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (1-2) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-4).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Royals contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (28.9%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 9-22 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (380 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule