The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians, on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 10 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 26, or 28.9%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 9-22 in those contests.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 103 games with a total.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 14-38 15-28 14-45 20-54 9-19

