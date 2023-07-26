The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will meet on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 91 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 380 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh (0-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Marsh has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga

