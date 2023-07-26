How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will meet on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 91 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 380 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alec Marsh (0-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Marsh has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/22/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-2
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Gerrit Cole
|7/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Luis Severino
|7/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Logan Allen
|7/25/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Aaron Civale
|7/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Gavin Williams
|7/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|7/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bailey Ober
|7/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Kenta Maeda
|8/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|José Quintana
|8/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Kodai Senga
