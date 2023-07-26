The Cleveland Guardians (50-51) will rely on Jose Ramirez when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, July 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-200). The total is 10 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 29 (58%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 4-6 (40%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 26, or 28.9%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win nine times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+105) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

