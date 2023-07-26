The Cleveland Guardians (50-51) and Kansas City Royals (29-74) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-4, 6.20 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-4, 6.20 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.20 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.

Marsh is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Marsh will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williams has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Gavin Williams vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 380 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 796 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 91 home runs (28th in the league).

The Royals have gone 9-for-45 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

