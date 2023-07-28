Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 26 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (24.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 30.6% of his games this year (15 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.195
|AVG
|.227
|.225
|OBP
|.269
|.312
|SLG
|.398
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.07), 41st in WHIP (1.284), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
