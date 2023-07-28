Lynx vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Barclays Center on Friday, July 28, 2023, the New York Liberty (18-5) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on ION.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-14.5)
|169
|-1250
|+800
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|168.5
|-2000
|+900
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1199
|+650
|Tipico
|Liberty (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1400
|+700
Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 9-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have compiled an 11-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
- In the Liberty's 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- A total of 12 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.
