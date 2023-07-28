Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .238 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has driven home a run in 22 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this season (34.2%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.241
|.351
|OBP
|.298
|.363
|SLG
|.387
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|69/11
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
