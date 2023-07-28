The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .213 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
  • Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (24 of 57), with more than one hit seven times (12.3%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 57 games this season.
  • In nine games this season (15.8%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (22.8%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 28
.185 AVG .233
.361 OBP .289
.277 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 7
12/15 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.07), 41st in WHIP (1.284), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
