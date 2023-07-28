Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (54-50) and Kansas City Royals (29-75) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (6-8).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 13 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (383 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule