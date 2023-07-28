Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Twins on July 28, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 51 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.
- He has a .250/.290/.437 slash line so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 88 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI.
- He's slashing .249/.288/.438 so far this season.
- Perez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (4-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 21st start of the season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|6.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 82 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He has a slash line of .228/.304/.401 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .195/.284/.418 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
