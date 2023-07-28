The Minnesota Twins (54-50) and Kansas City Royals (29-75) both head into Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Twins have dropped two straight, the Royals two in a row.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) against the Royals and Brady Singer (6-8).

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.55 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
  • Singer is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this game.
  • Singer is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 20 outings this season.

Brady Singer vs. Twins

  • The opposing Twins offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 828 total hits and 18th in MLB action with 457 runs scored. They have the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are eighth in all of MLB with 139 home runs.
  • Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Singer has thrown 2 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

  • Gray (4-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 21st start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
  • The 33-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.07 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.
  • In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
  • Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Sonny Gray vs. Royals

  • The Royals are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .376 (28th in the league) with 92 home runs.
  • The Royals have gone 8-for-41 with three doubles and an RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.

