Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .247 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 59.7% of his 72 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.244
|AVG
|.250
|.287
|OBP
|.314
|.403
|SLG
|.414
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|22/4
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ober (6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
