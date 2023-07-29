The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .247 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 59.7% of his 72 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .244 AVG .250 .287 OBP .314 .403 SLG .414 10 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 22/4 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings