Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .210 with five doubles, three triples and 21 walks.
- Lopez has had a hit in 24 of 58 games this season (41.4%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).
- In 58 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.179
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.269
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
