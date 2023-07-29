On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .210 with five doubles, three triples and 21 walks.

Lopez has had a hit in 24 of 58 games this season (41.4%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).

In 58 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .179 AVG .233 .360 OBP .289 .269 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

