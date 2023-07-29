Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins square off against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 94 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 391 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.424 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Jordan Lyles (1-12) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Lyles has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away - -

