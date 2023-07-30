South Korea will meet Morocco in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 30 at 12:30 AM ET. In their Group H openers, South Korea lost to Colombia and Morocco also lost to Germany.

Sportsbooks have given South Korea odds of -157 to win this game, and Morocco is at +481 (with the draw at +260). The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.

South Korea vs. Morocco Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

Coopers Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 South Korea Moneyline: -157

-157 Morocco Moneyline: +481

South Korea vs. Morocco World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.

Opponents of these teams put up eight goals per game combined, 5.5 more than this match's total.

South Korea has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and lost.

South Korea has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -157 or shorter.

Morocco lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Morocco has played as an underdog of +481 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

South Korea vs. Morocco Recent Performance

South Korea was 6-4-2 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 17 goals and giving up eight. This year, its record is 3-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (13 goals scored, 11 allowed).

Last time out, South Korea suffered a 2-0 loss to Colombia and was outshot by 11 in the match, 15 to four.

South Korea failed to score, with Ji Soyun leading the team in shots with just one, against .

In 2022, Morocco went 1-0-3 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 0-2-1 (-6 goal differential).

In its most recent match, Morocco was defeated by Germany 6-0 on July 24. Germany outshot Morocco 15 to five.

Ghizlane Chebbak paced Morocco with two shots.

South Korea Roster

Name Age Number Club Young Geul Yoon 35 1 - Choo Hyojoo 23 2 - Hong Hyeji 26 3 - Shim Seo Yeon 34 4 - Yun-Ji Kim 34 5 - Lim Seonjoo 32 6 - Son Hwayeon 26 7 - Cho Sohyun 35 8 - Lee Geummin 29 9 - Ji Soyun 32 10 - Choe Yuri 28 11 - Moon Mira 31 12 - Eun Sun Park 36 13 - Jeoun Eunha 30 14 - Chun Garam 20 15 - Jang Selgi 29 16 - Lee Youngju 31 17 - Jung Mi Kim 38 18 - Casey Phair 16 19 - Kim Hyeri 33 20 - Jisu Ryu 25 21 - Yebin Bae 18 22 - Kang Chaerim 25 23 -

Morocco Roster

Name Age Number Club Khadija Er-Rmichi 33 1 AS FAR (Morocco) Zineb Redouani 23 2 AS FAR (Morocco) Nouhaila Benzina 25 3 AS FAR (Morocco) Sarah Kassi 19 4 FC Fleury (France) Nesryne El Chad 20 5 Lille (France) Elodie Nakkach 28 6 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Ghizlane Chebbak 32 7 AS FAR (Morocco) Salma Amani 33 8 Metz (France) Ibtissam Jraidi 30 9 Al Ahli () Najat Badri 35 10 AS FAR (Morocco) Fatima Tagnaout 24 11 AS FAR (Morocco) Assia Zouhair 32 12 SCC Mohammedia (Morocco) Sabah Seghir 22 13 SSC Napoli (Italy) Rkia Mazrouai 21 14 Sporting du Pays de Charleroi () Fatima Zohra Gharbi 22 15 CE Europa (Spain) Anissa Lahmari 26 16 EA Guingamp (France) Hanane Ait El Haj 28 17 AS FAR (Morocco) Kenza Chapelle 20 18 FC Nantes (France) Sakina Ouzraoui Diki 21 19 Club Brugge KV () Sofia Bouftini 21 20 RS Berkane (Morocco) Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack 23 21 Levante UD (Spain) Ines Arouaissa 22 22 Cannes () Rosella Ayane 27 23 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)

