Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Twins Player Props
|Royals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Twins
|Royals vs Twins Odds
|Royals vs Twins Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.302), slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (111) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 66 of 104 games this year (63.5%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 35 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 47 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.279
|AVG
|.248
|.314
|OBP
|.289
|.519
|SLG
|.416
|23
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|21
|39/11
|K/BB
|50/11
|11
|SB
|18
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.