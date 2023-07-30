On Sunday, Edward Olivares (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .246.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven home a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.1% of his games.

In 26 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .242 AVG .250 .284 OBP .314 .403 SLG .414 11 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 23/4 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings