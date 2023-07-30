Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .230.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 28 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (27.5%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.233
|AVG
|.227
|.258
|OBP
|.269
|.384
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
