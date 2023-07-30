Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .264 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 54.9% of his 51 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 51 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (19.6%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.303
|AVG
|.220
|.373
|OBP
|.258
|.379
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|11/5
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
