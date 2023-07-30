The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .217 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Melendez has recorded a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 22.4% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (32.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .212 AVG .222 .291 OBP .295 .354 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 20 RBI 15 56/22 K/BB 60/15 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings