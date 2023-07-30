Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 21 walks while batting .210.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 58 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Lopez has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (24.1%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.179
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.269
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
