Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 21 walks while batting .210.
  • Lopez has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In 58 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (24.1%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 28
.179 AVG .233
.360 OBP .289
.269 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 7
12/16 K/BB 18/5
2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
