Byron Buxton and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+150). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Kansas City's past three contests has been 9.8, a streak in which the Royals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 28, or 30.1%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 11-31 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 49 of 106 chances this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-36 14-39 15-29 16-45 22-55 9-19

