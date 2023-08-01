The Minnesota Lynx (13-13), on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Connecticut Sun (18-7). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

The Lynx have covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Sun's 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 26 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.