Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .272 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Garcia is batting .190 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 65.8% of his games this season (48 of 73), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 26 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.292
|AVG
|.250
|.331
|OBP
|.307
|.410
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
