Tuesday's game features the New York Mets (50-55) and the Kansas City Royals (32-75) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-11) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (30.9%) in those contests.

This year, Kansas City has won 20 of 66 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (403 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule