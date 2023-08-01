Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mets (-160). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -160 +135 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (30.9%) in those games.

Kansas City is 18-42 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of its 107 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-36 14-39 16-29 16-45 23-55 9-19

