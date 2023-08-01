Jose Quintana and Zack Greinke will each get the start when the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 97 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 403 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Greinke (1-11) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 20 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Cristopher Sanchez 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Yarbrough Taijuan Walker 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Ranger Suárez

