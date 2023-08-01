When the Kansas City Royals (32-75) match up with the New York Mets (50-55) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 at 8:10 PM ET, Bobby Witt Jr. will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Mets have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (0-2, 3.27 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-11, 5.13 ERA)

Royals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 37 (56.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 19-19 (50%).

New York has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (30.9%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 20-46 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+225) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+175)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 4th

