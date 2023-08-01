The New York Mets (50-55) and Kansas City Royals (32-75) square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (0-2) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-11).

Royals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-2, 3.27 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-11, 5.13 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-11) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.13 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.13, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.

Greinke heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this game.

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

The Mets will send Quintana to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 3.27, a 2.67 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.364.

Quintana has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

