Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .226 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (26.9%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.225
|AVG
|.227
|.250
|OBP
|.269
|.371
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
