The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Mets.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Garcia is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), with more than one hit 19 times (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 27 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.5% of his games this year (27 of 74), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .293 AVG .250 .333 OBP .307 .408 SLG .359 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 24 RBI 11 28/11 K/BB 35/11 9 SB 6

