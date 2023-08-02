Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .273 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one of 52 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.319
|AVG
|.220
|.385
|OBP
|.258
|.391
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|11/5
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.17 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
