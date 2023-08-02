Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mets.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .217.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this season (25.0%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 80 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.220
|AVG
|.214
|.304
|OBP
|.246
|.356
|SLG
|.351
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|31/13
|K/BB
|38/5
|3
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
