The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mets.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .217.

Massey has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this season (25.0%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 80 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .220 AVG .214 .304 OBP .246 .356 SLG .351 10 XBH 7 3 HR 5 14 RBI 16 31/13 K/BB 38/5 3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings