MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (batting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mets.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .218 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Melendez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.
- In 63 of 100 games this year (63.0%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- In 8.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (23.0%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.214
|AVG
|.222
|.297
|OBP
|.295
|.352
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|58/24
|K/BB
|60/15
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (7-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.