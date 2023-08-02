Wednesday's contest features the New York Mets (50-56) and the Kansas City Royals (33-75) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 2.

The probable starters are Kodai Senga (7-5) for the Mets and Cole Ragans for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (31.6%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 12-34 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (410 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule