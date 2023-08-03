On Thursday, Drew Waters (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .238.

Waters has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has had an RBI in 13 games this year (26.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .287 AVG .185 .374 OBP .221 .506 SLG .259 10 XBH 2 3 HR 2 11 RBI 6 25/8 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings