Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 50 of 75 games this season (66.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.3%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 27 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (37.3%), including five games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .305 AVG .250 .343 OBP .307 .417 SLG .359 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 24 RBI 11 28/11 K/BB 35/11 9 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings