The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty has a double and a walk while batting .273.

In three of eight games this year, Beaty got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Beaty has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .500 AVG .222 .500 OBP .300 .500 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 1/0 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

