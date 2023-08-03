The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .217 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.
  • Massey has gotten a hit in 38 of 81 games this year (46.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.5%).
  • In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 19 games this year (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 40
.221 AVG .214
.302 OBP .246
.361 SLG .351
11 XBH 7
3 HR 5
16 RBI 16
31/13 K/BB 38/5
3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
